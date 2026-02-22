Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $4.69 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.