Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,297 Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,297 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.31, for a total transaction of $10,292,400.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,395 shares of company stock worth $110,451,160. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

COIN opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average is $278.23. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $403.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.