Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.70.

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

