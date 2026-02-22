Grocery Outlet (GO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -207.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,722 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,709,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,619,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 221,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,577,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 462,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Featured Stories

