Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $561.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.07%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

