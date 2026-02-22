Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Attestor Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,917,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,744.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 220,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

