Head-To-Head Survey: TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) versus Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and TT Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $164.46 million 0.59 $6.31 million $0.10 58.70 TT Electronics $665.93 million 0.38 -$68.24 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ultralife has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TT Electronics.

This table compares Ultralife and TT Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 0.92% 1.66% 1.02% TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TT Electronics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultralife and TT Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 1 0 0 0 1.00 TT Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultralife beats TT Electronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife HiRate, Ultralife Thin Cell, Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. It serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity segment designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data to optimize electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components segment develops standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers applications. It offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Ferranti, IRC, Optek Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Roxspur Measurement and Control, Semelab, Stontronics, Torotel, and Welwyn brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.