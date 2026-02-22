Head-To-Head Review: SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) vs. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Associates and SMS Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 5 8 0 2.62 SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $218.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.63%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than SMS Alternatives.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $1.08 billion 7.98 $219.95 million $3.60 40.08 SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Manhattan Associates and SMS Alternatives”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than SMS Alternatives.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and SMS Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 20.34% 75.61% 28.35% SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats SMS Alternatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About SMS Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

