Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telix Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.