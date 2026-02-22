Ted Yednock Sells 7,857 Shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $40,149.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,227 shares in the company, valued at $496,829.97. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Annexon Trading Down 3.9%

ANNX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Annexon News Roundup

EVP Michael Overdorf sold 6,225 shares at an average $5.10 (?$31.7k); his holdings fell ~4.8%. Form 4 – Overdorf

EVP Ted Yednock sold 7,857 shares at an average $5.11 (?$40.1k); his position dropped ~7.5%. Form 4 – Yednock

EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,290 shares at an average $5.10 (?$27.0k); his holding decreased ~4.1%. Form 4 – Artis

CFO Jennifer Lew sold 7,851 shares at an average $5.11 (?$40.1k); her stake fell ~6.5%. Form 4 – Lew

Insider Jamie Dananberg sold 5,290 shares at an average $5.10 (?$27.0k); his holding declined ~6.7%. Form 4 – Dananberg

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Annexon this week:

ANNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Annexon

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

