AMP (ASX:AMP) Insider Acquires A$49,999.13 in Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Linda Elkins bought 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 per share, with a total value of A$49,999.13.

AMP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AMP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. AMP’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust. It also offers financial advice and wealth solutions, including retirement planning, investments, and financing; and home loans, deposit, and transaction accounts.

