Comparing Vyome (HIND) and Its Peers

Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the "Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vyome to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vyome and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33 Vyome Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

Volatility & Risk

Vyome currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 470.34%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vyome is more favorable than its rivals.

Vyome has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyome’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vyome and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02% Vyome Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vyome and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vyome $8.01 million -$7.13 million -0.02 Vyome Competitors $59.55 million -$32.15 million 4.35

Vyome’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vyome. Vyome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vyome rivals beat Vyome on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vyome

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

