Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 0.0%

Vontier stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Vontier in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.