Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $390.7730 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5%

MMSI opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,019,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,137,000 after buying an additional 234,682 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

