Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $390.7730 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5%
MMSI opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,019,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.
Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Medical Systems
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.