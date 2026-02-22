ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

ARR has been the subject of several other reports. JonesTrading reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 105.49%.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240.60. This represents a 87.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 222,923 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ARMOUR Residential REIT

Here are the key news stories impacting ARMOUR Residential REIT this week:

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.