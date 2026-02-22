The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view substantially (from $4.21 to $4.66), signaling a more upbeat medium?term outlook for earnings growth. Article

Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view substantially (from $4.21 to $4.66), signaling a more upbeat medium?term outlook for earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged FY2026 higher (to $4.21 from $4.16) and modestly lifted some upcoming quarters (Q1 2027 from ($0.83) to ($0.69); Q1 2028 from ($0.89) to ($0.72)), which supports a slightly stronger earnings trajectory into next year. Article

Zacks also nudged FY2026 higher (to $4.21 from $4.16) and modestly lifted some upcoming quarters (Q1 2027 from ($0.83) to ($0.69); Q1 2028 from ($0.89) to ($0.72)), which supports a slightly stronger earnings trajectory into next year. Positive Sentiment: Small upside to near?term guidance: Q2 2026 estimate was ticked up to $3.91 (from $3.90) and Q4 2027 was improved slightly (to ($1.69) from ($1.73)). These tweaks reduce downside risk for a few quarters. Article

Small upside to near?term guidance: Q2 2026 estimate was ticked up to $3.91 (from $3.90) and Q4 2027 was improved slightly (to ($1.69) from ($1.73)). These tweaks reduce downside risk for a few quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ revisions left the published consensus for the company’s current fiscal year unchanged in the summaries provided (consensus cited as $3.42 EPS), so analysts’ view of full?year consensus remains stable even as individual quarters shift. Article

Zacks’ revisions left the published consensus for the company’s current fiscal year unchanged in the summaries provided (consensus cited as $3.42 EPS), so analysts’ view of full?year consensus remains stable even as individual quarters shift. Negative Sentiment: Offsets to the optimism: Zacks trimmed several key quarterly estimates — Q3 2026 from $3.00 to $2.86, Q3 2027 from $2.96 to $2.86 and Q2 2027 from $4.27 to $4.10 — which point to softer summertime earnings than previously expected. Article

Offsets to the optimism: Zacks trimmed several key quarterly estimates — Q3 2026 from $3.00 to $2.86, Q3 2027 from $2.96 to $2.86 and Q2 2027 from $4.27 to $4.10 — which point to softer summertime earnings than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Zacks widened the expected Q4 2026 loss (from ($1.65) to ($1.79)) and trimmed FY2027 (from $4.68 to $4.58), indicating lingering seasonality or margin pressure in the back half of fiscal years. These downward revisions are the main near?term headwinds. Article

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Scotts Miracle-Gro this week:

NYSE:SMG opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.59%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,331,362.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,165,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,368,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,157,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,036,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after buying an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 187,130 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.