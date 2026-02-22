Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $204.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,049,973.35. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,128.17. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $224.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

