Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $204.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.20.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $224.80.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.
