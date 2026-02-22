Woodside Energy Group (WDS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6970 per share and revenue of $6.3673 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,539,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 715,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 638,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 420,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

