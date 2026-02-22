OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

