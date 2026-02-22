Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.03 and last traded at $97.92. Approximately 17,171,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,893,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Nebius Group Trading Down 9.0%

The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

