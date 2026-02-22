OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DFAS stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

