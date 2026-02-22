Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $16.30. Square Enix shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 200 shares.

Square Enix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.21 million. Square Enix had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as SQNXF, is a Tokyo-based entertainment company widely recognized for its development and publishing of interactive digital entertainment. Formed in 2003 through the merger of Square Co, Ltd. and Enix Corporation, the company has built a reputation for producing narrative-driven role-playing game (RPG) franchises. Its flagship series include Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts, each of which has generated critical acclaim, spin-off media and merchandising opportunities around the world.

The company’s core business activities span the creation, marketing and distribution of video game software across console, PC and mobile platforms.

