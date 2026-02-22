Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.3450, with a volume of 7743501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Pacific Gas & Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In related news, EVP John R. Simon sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $820,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 392,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,454. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Gas & Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 947,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 315,133 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 960,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,497,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 189,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,079,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,174,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 223,904 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

