Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $83.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

