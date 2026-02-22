Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,430 and last traded at GBX 1,380.10, with a volume of 10081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,395.

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.48. The stock has a market cap of £193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 253 earnings per share for the quarter. Oryx International Growth Fund had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 86.86%.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies. It employs a fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Index. Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd was formed on March 2, 1995 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

