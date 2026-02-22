OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWB opened at $378.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.77 and its 200 day moving average is $368.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

