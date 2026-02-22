OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,237 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,312,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.99 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

