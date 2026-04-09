Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.54 and last traded at $70.9360. 596,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,283,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Key Okta News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Okta Trading Down 9.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. Okta had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 23,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,812,818.16. Following the sale, the executive owned 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.56. This trade represents a 84.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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