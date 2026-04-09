Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 128 shares.The stock last traded at $139.10 and had previously closed at $132.8740.

Wacoal Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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