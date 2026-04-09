REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.42. REalloys shares last traded at $8.8430, with a volume of 997,220 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALOY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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REalloys Stock Up 15.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.70.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 182.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $799,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 414,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,270.02. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in REalloys during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About REalloys

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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