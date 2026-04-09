Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.5450. 662,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,764,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

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Tenable Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.79 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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