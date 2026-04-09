STUB (NYSE:STUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.8850, with a volume of 1528507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STUB. Weiss Ratings began coverage on STUB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on STUB from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STUB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get STUB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STUB

STUB Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at STUB

In other news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $217,444.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,181.26. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STUB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STUB by 56,638.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

STUB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STUB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.