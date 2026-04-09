FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.250-17.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE FDS traded down $8.28 on Thursday, hitting $214.69. 532,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $474.79. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.28.

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FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $279.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director owned 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 689,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,453,000 after purchasing an additional 566,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,356.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,151,000 after buying an additional 260,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

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FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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