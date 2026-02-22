OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,572 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,511,000 after buying an additional 1,411,767 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,976 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,984,000 after buying an additional 527,803 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

