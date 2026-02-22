OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,299 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $58,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,369,000 after buying an additional 3,670,235 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,829,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after acquiring an additional 391,273 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,379,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,296,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IYW opened at $192.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.