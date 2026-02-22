Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $243,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,475,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.85 and a beta of -0.01. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -636.36%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

