Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $79.78 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%. Analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

