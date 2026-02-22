OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 227,398 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,398 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $182,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $14,316,000. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Croban bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

