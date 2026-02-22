Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $91.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

