Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252,007 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $114,551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $156,183,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Comfort Systems reported $9.37 EPS vs. consensus near $6.75 and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.34B, showing strong margin expansion and year?over?year revenue growth that supports near?term profit momentum. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Comfort Systems reported $9.37 EPS vs. consensus near $6.75 and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.34B, showing strong margin expansion and year?over?year revenue growth that supports near?term profit momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management and multiple outlets point to AI/data?center construction as a major demand driver — large data?center projects are boosting HVAC/electrical work and helped push orders and utilization higher. This structural tailwind is a key reason investors are re?rating the shares. Benzinga AI/data center demand

Management and multiple outlets point to AI/data?center construction as a major demand driver — large data?center projects are boosting HVAC/electrical work and helped push orders and utilization higher. This structural tailwind is a key reason investors are re?rating the shares. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and growth trajectory improved — commentary and coverage note a sharply higher backlog (orders roughly doubled in 2025 per reports) and accelerating profit growth over several quarters, supporting revenue visibility. Investors Business Daily backlog coverage

Backlog and growth trajectory improved — commentary and coverage note a sharply higher backlog (orders roughly doubled in 2025 per reports) and accelerating profit growth over several quarters, supporting revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly payout to $0.70 (?16.7% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Record/ex?dividend dates were announced. BusinessWire dividend release

Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly payout to $0.70 (?16.7% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Record/ex?dividend dates were announced. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call / transcript available — investors should review management’s remarks on margin sustainability, project mix and working capital in the Q4 call transcript for guidance nuance. Seeking Alpha transcript

Conference call / transcript available — investors should review management’s remarks on margin sustainability, project mix and working capital in the Q4 call transcript for guidance nuance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector commentary notes industry headwinds — some pieces highlight rising costs and broader HVAC industry pressure, though they also argue companies with data?center exposure like FIX may outperform. Zacks sector note

Analyst/sector commentary notes industry headwinds — some pieces highlight rising costs and broader HVAC industry pressure, though they also argue companies with data?center exposure like FIX may outperform. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent run?up raise risk — FIX now trades at a rich P/E (~62) after a large multi?quarter rally; that elevates expectations and makes the stock sensitive to any slowdown in data?center spending or margin reversion.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,462.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $932.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,476.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,064.50.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

