SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Bought by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $658.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $662.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

