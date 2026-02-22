iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT is Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 471,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 162,617 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 132,992 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4214 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

