Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 63,026 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,026 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $52,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

More IDEXX Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above?current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above?current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near?term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More.

Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near?term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Re?rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re?rating toward historical averages — this is discussion?driven and could help multiple investors re?allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More.

Re?rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re?rating toward historical averages — this is discussion?driven and could help multiple investors re?allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative?value flows but don’t present new company?specific catalysts. Read More.

Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative?value flows but don’t present new company?specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days?to?cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short?squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short?interest releases.

Short?interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days?to?cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short?squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short?interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple execs disclosed sizable sales on Feb 17 — Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares (~$628.62 avg) and EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares (~$627.38 avg). Large insider sales can be read as signal of personal liquidity/positioning and may weigh on near?term sentiment. Read More. Read More.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $677.74 and its 200-day moving average is $669.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,180 shares of company stock worth $11,626,996 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.