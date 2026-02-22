Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 404,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $621,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,870. This trade represents a 91.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $256,233.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,433.46. The trade was a 73.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

