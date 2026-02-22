Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 114,588 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,588 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up about 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $47,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.32 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.