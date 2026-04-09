Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.15% of Novanta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

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Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $258.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Novanta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novanta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $1,162,678.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,850.32. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,509.68. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,980 shares of company stock worth $4,503,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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