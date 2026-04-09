Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 17.8% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC owned 1.52% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.