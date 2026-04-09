Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.26% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 24.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYBT

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank’s core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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