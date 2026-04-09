Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 8,620 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 289,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BIV opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $79.08.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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