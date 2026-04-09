Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 973.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.12% of Enpro worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

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Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

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Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,808. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,241.28. This represents a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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